Mizuho Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.26.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.