Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

