Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Graybug Vision from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

