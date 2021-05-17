IMV’s (IMV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a twelve month low of C$2.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$190.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

