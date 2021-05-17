TD Securities Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$56.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$26.05 and a one year high of C$62.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

