Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DigitalOcean (DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

