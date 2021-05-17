National Bankshares Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$38.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITP. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.33.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

