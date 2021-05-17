Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.11.

NYSE ACB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

