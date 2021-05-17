YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. YETI has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

