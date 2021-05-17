Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMBXF. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo México from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Grupo México from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo México from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo México presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GMBXF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

