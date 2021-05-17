Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $562.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.80 million and the lowest is $559.82 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

