Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report sales of $540.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $548.59 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $514,987. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

