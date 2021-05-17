Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $6,798,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,999,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 850,210 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 106,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 492,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 357,315 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

