Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 27.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lemonade by 183.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.