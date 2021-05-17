Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.44.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $62,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $37,523,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

