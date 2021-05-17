Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.