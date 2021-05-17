Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON ESNT opened at GBX 310.15 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.56. The company has a market capitalization of £935.68 million and a P/E ratio of 193.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

In other Essentra news, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49). Also, insider Nicki Demby acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

