Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Downgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to an add rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,019 ($26.38) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,611.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 16.59 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

