Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye acquired 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $282,722.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin acquired 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $49,892.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,642.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,802,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

