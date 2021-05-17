Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $5.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $21.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.28 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

