Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $128.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

