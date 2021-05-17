Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.34 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $38.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

