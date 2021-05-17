National Bank Financial Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $46.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

