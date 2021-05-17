Alliance Global Partners Raises Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $52.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSSE. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

