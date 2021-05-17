Canaccord Genuity Cuts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.