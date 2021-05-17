Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

