Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.48.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.19.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

