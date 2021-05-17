Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$889.68 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

