Scotiabank Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.15 and a 12 month high of C$21.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

