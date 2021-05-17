ATB Capital Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

