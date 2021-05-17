Emera (TSE:EMA) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$56.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.13. The stock has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.