MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MDA stock opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88.
About MDA
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.