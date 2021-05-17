MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDA will post 6.0700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

