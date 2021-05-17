$904.22 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $904.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $853.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

VAC opened at $175.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 99.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.