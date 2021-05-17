Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $733.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.