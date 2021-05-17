$837.72 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $837.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.99 million and the highest is $867.40 million. ICON Public reported sales of $620.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $229.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.06. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

