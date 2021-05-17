JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$49.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

PAAS opened at C$37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.51. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

