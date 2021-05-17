Brokerages Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $879.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STERIS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

