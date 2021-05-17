Brokers Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

