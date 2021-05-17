Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE HAE opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

