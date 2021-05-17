Roth Capital Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $37.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $29.95 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

