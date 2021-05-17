The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

