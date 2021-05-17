TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.