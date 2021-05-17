Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.