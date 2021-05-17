Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SLTTF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.