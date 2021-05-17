Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.