Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$45.50 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.