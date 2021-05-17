Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

