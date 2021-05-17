Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.
Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.
About Sirius Real Estate
