Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £39.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.18. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

