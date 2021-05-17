Open Lending Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.59 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

