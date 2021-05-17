Medica Group (LON:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

LON MGP opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Friday. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.46. The firm has a market cap of £194.60 million and a PE ratio of 132.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.